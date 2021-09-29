Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Disney World opened 50 years ago; these workers never left

Walt Disney World employees from left, Chuck Milam, Earliene Anderson and Forrest Bahruth...
Walt Disney World employees from left, Chuck Milam, Earliene Anderson and Forrest Bahruth gather at the Magic Kingdom Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. to celebrate their 50 years working at the park.(John Raoux | AP)
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — There were 6,000 employees who opened the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World to the public for the first time on Oct. 1, 1971.

Among them, two dozen workers from that first day are still working for the theme park resort a half century later.

They will join in celebrating Disney World’s 50th anniversary on Friday.

Over those decades, Disney World added three more theme parks, two dozen more hotels and grew to have a workforce of 77,000 employees before the pandemic.

But what never changed was the original employees’ devotion to the dream machine created by Walt Disney and his Imagineers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mississippi governor’s wife dies at age 61
Pursuit ends with U-Haul flipping in Flowood after police lay down spike strips
A person was airlifted to UMMC after following a crash on U.S. 49 Tuesday.
One person airlifted to hospital after crash on U.S. 49 in Florence
The Jackson Police Department is in search of 22-year-old Ashley Friday.
JPD searching for 22-year-old woman
Jackson chef goes head to head with Food Network’s Bobby Flay
Jackson chef goes head to head with Food Network’s Bobby Flay

Latest News

The airline’s 67,000 U.S.-based employees faced a Sept. 27 deadline for getting vaccinated or...
Reports: United Airlines expected to terminate nearly 600 unvaccinated employees for noncompliance
La Palma's Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt.
Lava from Canary Islands eruption finally reaches the Atlantic
Unsettled Pattern Keep Rain Chances Alive Through Early Next Week
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern keeps rain, storm risk through late week
La Palma's Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt.
Canary Islands volcano erupts at night
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Hurricane Sam bringing a rough surf weekend to US East Coast