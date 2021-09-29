Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Daughter says Pelé will leave hospital and recover at home

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer...
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento says the Brazilian soccer great is expected to leave the hospital after getting treatment for almost one month.

The 80-year-old had a tumor removed from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.

Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo did not confirm the soccer great is expected to leave soon.

Pelé published several pictures and videos on social media showing his recovery efforts.

The tumor was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mississippi governor’s wife dies at age 61
Pursuit ends with U-Haul flipping in Flowood after police lay down spike strips
A person was airlifted to UMMC after following a crash on U.S. 49 Tuesday.
One person airlifted to hospital after crash on U.S. 49 in Florence
The Jackson Police Department is in search of 22-year-old Ashley Friday.
JPD searching for 22-year-old woman
Jackson chef goes head to head with Food Network’s Bobby Flay
Jackson chef goes head to head with Food Network’s Bobby Flay

Latest News

An ivory-billed woodpecker specimen is on display at the California Academy of Sciences in San...
US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct
Gov. Tate Reeves to discuss workforce development strategy at press conference
Snap benefits increasing October 1
Snap benefits increasing October 1
WLBT at 6a - 9/29/30
WLBT at 6a - 9/29/30