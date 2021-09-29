Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Counties with similar population sizes show major differences in number of COVID-19 cases depending on vaccination rate

By Brendan Hall
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Health data shows major differences in the number of cases reported in counties with high vaccination rates versus those with low rates.

Between September 7th-20th, the three counties with the most COVID-19 cases were Harrison, Desoto, and Jackson. The number of reported cases ranged from 1,244-1,632.

A nurse practitioner and CEO of Harmony House Calls and Medical Services, Stacia Dunson, said part of the reason for the high case counts has to do with the number of people living in those counties.

“Those are areas where you have the beaches; those are areas where you have the casinos,” Dunson said. “You have a lot more influx of people in that area coming from different parts of the state. And so you’re going to have more cases of COVID.”

But another reason, Dunson said, is the fact that those counties have low vaccination rates. Harrison, Desoto, and Jackson have 38% or less of their total population fully vaccinated.

“You have so many people that are still against the vaccine in those areas,” she said. “People are not getting enough education about the vaccine in those areas.”

In comparison, Madison County is also one of the state’s most populated counties.

It has 56% of its population protected against the virus and reported 358 cases over that same two-week period.

That’s nearly 1,300 fewer cases than Harrison and almost 900 less than Jackson.

“Madison is a pretty populated area as well. People are more so; we’re noticing, wanting to get the vaccine in that area. You have a lot of older, more established people in those areas,” Dunson said. “They are stepping up, trusting their doctors, trusting their healthcare providers to get the vaccine. I think that’s why you’re really seeing them want it more, and you’re seeing the decrease in cases.”

As we head further into flu season, Dunson said the vaccine is especially important. Flu and COVID-19 symptoms are so similar, she said, it’s hard to determine which one you’re carrying.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mississippi governor’s wife dies at age 61
Townsend, a Jackson firefighter, has been charged with sexual assault.
Jackson firefighter behind bars after being charged with sex crime
Keath Cole
Tate County deputy fatally shoots domestic violence suspect; man’s girlfriend found dead days later
Jacob Hyde, 16, is a suspect in a fatal shooting Monday in Lauderdale County.
16-year-old wanted in Lauderdale County murder investigation
Mill Street in Jackson
Manhunt underway after suspects shoot 5 rounds at officer in Jackson

Latest News

Mississippi Department of Health data shows major differences in the number of cases reported...
Counties with similar population sizes show major differences in number of COVID-19 cases depending on vaccination rate
Spokesman: Suspicious package found on JATRAN bus near VA Medical Center
Spokesman: Suspicious package found on JATRAN bus near VA Medical Center
Spokesman: Suspicious package found on JATRAN bus near VA Medical Center
Spokesman: Suspicious package found on JATRAN bus near VA Medical Center
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Sisters of Ureka Black say they’ve suspected she’s had mental health issues her whole life