JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department made an arrest days after a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened near 11 p.m. on September 24 at McWillie Circle.

Timothy White, 39, was killed in the shooting.

Investigators soon identified 29-year-old Julius Adams as the suspect.

He surrendered to police Tuesday and is charged with murder.

