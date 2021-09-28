WLBT’s things to know 9/28/21: Ridgeland business boom, toddler’s death ruled homicide, and medical marijuana legislation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Ridgeland business boom

The City of Ridgeland’s business footprint is expanding at a fast pace. And guess what? It’s all happening during the pandemic. So far this year, at least 140 businesses have opened in Ridgeland and several are also taking shape around town. City officials say another 15 to 20 businesses are expected to open by the end of the year in Ridgeland.

2. Toddler’s death ruled homicide

Nevaeh has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs around 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with pineapples and no shoes. (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of death of Nevaeh Allen, 2, as a homicide but the exact cause of death is pending further tests. Authorities said the toddler’s body was found in Mississippi on Sunday, Sept. 26, the same day her stepfather was arrested in connection with the investigation into her disappearance. An autopsy was done on Monday, Sept. 27. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office said complete autopsy results could take up to 90 days. An investigator from the EBR Coroner’s Office traveled to Mississippi on Sunday to bring the body back to Baton Rouge.

3. Medical marijuana legislation

Lawmakers are waiting to learn whether the Governor will call them back for a special session to put a medical marijuana program in place. Meanwhile, one elected official says he doesn’t want his agency involved. “This is not what the people wanted,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “It’s not what my oath of office requires, and it’s not what the people of Mississippi elected me to do: To be the marijuana kingpin of the state of Mississippi.” In the bill drawn up by lawmakers, the Ag Department would be the agency doing licensing and regulating medical marijuana. Commissioner Andy Gipson thinks it should all be done by the Health Department since it’s medical. But that’s not all he’s worried about.

