Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Patchy fog is possible by morning with a few showers also, but no severe weather.  Lows near 70.  Unsettled weather continues Wednesday into Thursday with mostly cloudy skies, some breaks of sun, and spotty showers.  Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s and it will be quite muggy.  Drier weather arrives Friday and Saturday with partly sunny skies and only isolated showers, but the humidity will make temperatures in the upper 80s feel more like the lower to middle 90s.  Sunday into early next week looks unsettled again with a better chance for showers.  Highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s.  There is a minimal chance for severe weather this week.  Most of the showers will be light, but an occasional heavy down pour cannot be ruled out.  The tropics remain active with several disturbances in the Atlantic, but nothing threatening our region via The Gulf or Caribbean.  South wind tonight and Wednesday at 5mph.  Average high this time of year is 85 and the average low is 62.  Sunset is 6:49pm and the sunrise is 6:54am.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

