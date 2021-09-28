Baby Faces
Trash along I-55 corridor blamed on the homeless

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Businesses and residents along the I-55 corridor say the homeless problem is impacting their livelihood with trash and break-ins. A fence is going up in one spot to prevent the homeless from gathering there, but those in the area feel it may not be the solution.

“I stayed up under there before,” said Victor Blockmon. “I ain’t gonna lie about it.”

The 50-year-old New Orleans native said he’s been homeless, living on the streets for about a year. He’s taken shelter beneath the Canton Mart Road underpass that’s being barricaded.

“I feel like they did that out of hatred. You know what I’m saying,” said Blockmon. “I feel like it ain’t nothing wrong with sleeping up under a bridge, but I feel like it’s something wrong when a person messing it up.”

Businesses owners in the area say they have compassion for the homeless but not the way they leave the area. Capitol Grill owner Lance Gammill often feeds the homeless. He and other business owners also deal with trash and debris, dumpster diving, and break-ins. He fears the barricade could make things worse.

“I don’t think it was much of a help,” said Gammill. “If anything, that’s gonna put them underneath the overhang over here or outside my front door or any one of the other locations.”

Isluv Robertson lives on Northside Drive. Two months ago, she built a fence around her home because of the homeless trespassing and thefts.

“We just don’t feel safe anymore in this area, been here for a little while,” said Robertson. “I love the area, but the homeless situation’s definitely becoming an issue. They’re infringing on our territory, and you almost want to help them, but you don’t know what’s the best and appropriate way to help”.

That’s the question businesses, residents, and the homeless are asking.

They are hoping the Operation Safe Corners Task Force, local organizations, charities, and the government can work with the homeless to clean up the streets and find permanent.

