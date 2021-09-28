Sisters of Ureka Black say they’ve suspected she’s had mental health issues her whole life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ureka Black is accused of throwing two of her children off the Cross Lake bridge on Sept. 24, resulting in the death of the younger one. Now her sisters are speaking out, saying they’ve suspected she’s had mental health issues her whole life.

“Every time we tried to get her help, she refused,” her sister, Felicia Black, said. “She just felt like nothing was wrong with her.”

Ureka Rochelle Black, DOB: 11/20/1988 (CPSO)

Felicia and Pycolyia Black spoke with KSLA’s Destinee Patterson three days after the tragic event.

“People are just painting this picture of her being a terrible person, like she’s just a monster, like she just intentionally tried to do this,” Pycolyia said. “That’s not the case. The most important thing that I want to point out is mental illness.”

They say just weeks before the children were thrown from the bridge, the family was trying to get custody of them because of their sister’s mental health issues.

“We just knew something wasn’t all the way right with her, but I didn’t want to hurt her in that way of taking her kids. We feeling guilty that we should’ve,” Felicia said.

They also say they tried contacting Child Protective Services several times, without success.

“They didn’t believe because she could act normal... but my mom has been crying out for help for years.”

Mainly, the family is looking for compassion and prayers.

“Think about the mistakes you made. You wanted somebody to forgive you or at least hear you, hear your side, hear your feelings. We all battle with something. Everybody battles with something, whether they let it be known or whether they hide it.”

The sisters also say they had no idea the younger child, who was found dead in the lake, even existed.

“For my mom, the first time she will ever see that grandchild is in a casket,” Felicia said.

From here, the family says they’ll be seeking help for the 5-year-old child who survived and continuing to shower him with love.

