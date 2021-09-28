Baby Faces
Police sergeant’s random act of kindness noticed by stranger

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAM, Miss. (WLBT) - On a hot summer day, a random act of kindness was enough for a stranger to snap a picture and share it online.

The man kneeling is Bryam Police Sargeant Terris Thomas.

Just before this, police were directing traffic at Davis Road and Gary Road on September 3.

An unidentified woman had a blowout before she could get through the crossing.

Without hesitation, Thomas helped the woman change her tire and be about her way.

As it turns out, the sergeant worked for Jackson police eight years before serving to Byram, but Byram Chief David Errington said the officer has always put others before himself.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

