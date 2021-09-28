One person dead after fatal shooting near Cox and McKinley Streets
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near Cox & McKinley Street.
A 31-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder and Teishun Norwood was shot once in the chest.
Both were transported to a local hospital and were listed in critical condition.
Norwood died Tuesday morning.
Investigators are looking for a person of interest. No other information is available at this time.
