One person dead after fatal shooting near Cox and McKinley Streets

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near Cox & McKinley Street.

A 31-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder and Teishun Norwood was shot once in the chest.

Both were transported to a local hospital and were listed in critical condition.

Norwood died Tuesday morning.

Investigators are looking for a person of interest. No other information is available at this time.

