One person dead after fatal shooting near Cox and McKinley Streets

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near Cox & McKinley Street, where a 31-year-old male was shot once in the shoulder and Teishun Norwood was shot once in the chest.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near Cox & McKinley Street.

A 31-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder and Teishun Norwood was shot once in the chest.

Both were transported to a local hospital and were listed in critical condition.

Norwood died Tuesday morning.

Investigators are looking for a person of interest. No other information is available at this time.

