One person airlifted to hospital after crash on U.S. 49 in Florence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was airlifted to UMMC after being injured in a multi-car crash Tuesday in Florence.

The incident occurred along U.S. 49 near Donna’s Produce. Both lanes of traffic are blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck. A sports utility vehicle had crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

Multiple agencies had responded to the scene.

A person is lifted following a crash on U.S. 49 Tuesday. (WLBT)

