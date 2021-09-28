Baby Faces
One person airlifted to hospital after crash on U.S. 49 in Florence

A person was airlifted to UMMC after following a crash on U.S. 49 Tuesday.
A person was airlifted to UMMC after following a crash on U.S. 49 Tuesday.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was airlifted to UMMC after being injured in a multi-car crash Tuesday in Florence.

The incident occurred along U.S. 49 near Donna’s Produce. Both lanes of traffic are blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

At least two vehicles were involved in the wreck. A sports utility vehicle had crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

Multiple agencies had responded to the scene.

A person is lifted following a crash on U.S. 49 Tuesday.
A person is lifted following a crash on U.S. 49 Tuesday.(WLBT)

