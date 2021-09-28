Baby Faces
Legislative Black Caucus to hold medical marijuana hearing Tues.

By Ashley Garner
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus will hold a hearing on bringing a medical marijuana program to the Magnolia State.

The Legislative Black Caucus says the hearing will help to evaluate the legislation that has been crafted in the event of a special session.

State Health Officer Doctor Thomas Dobbs is one of many people who are expected to speak at the hearing.

Last week the Senate and House drafted a new bill, replacing the one approved by voters last year after the State Supreme Court overturned Initiative 65, saying the initiative process is outdated.

They’re waiting to see if Gov. Tate Reeves will call a special session on the matter.

Right now, the governor has not said if or when he will call a special session.

Sen. Angela Ford says if the governor does not call a special session, the Caucus will use information from this hearing to prepare its own medical marijuana bill.

The hearing begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

