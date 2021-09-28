JPD searching for 22-year-old woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is in search of 22-year-old Ashley Friday.

Friday is described as a black female, four-feet-eleven inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Friday was last seen on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in the vicinity of Arbor Hills Drive.

If anyone has information regarding the wherabouts of Ashley Friday, contact the Special Victims Unit at 601.960.2328 or 601.213 6154, or contact Crime Stoppers at 601.355.TIPS(8477) or www.p3tips.com.

