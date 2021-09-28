Baby Faces
Jackson chef goes head to head with Food Network’s Bobby Flay

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you love to eat, cook or watch other people do both, tune into the Food Network tonight to see a familiar face in a Food Network kitchen.

Jackson’s own Enrika Williams is ready, saying online, “We got action! Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. to Food Network to watch if I beat Bobby Flay or naw.”

It’s Season 29. Episode 8.

Food Network also shared the announcement saying, “Things heat up in this summertime battle as chefs Phelix Gardner and Enrika Williams try to make a splash with a win in Bobby Flay’s kitchen. Bobby uses his chef knives to try and slash the summer fun for Food Network’s Eddie Jackson and Ted Allen.”

We got action. 😬Tune in tonight at 8pm to Food Network to watch if I beat Bobby Flay or naw. 🦊

Posted by Chef Enrika Williams on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Williams is chef and owner of Fauna Foodworks, a culinary food lab that produces thoughtful, ingredient-driven, bohemian-chic cuisine.

Flay is a celebrity chef and owner of several restaurants including Amalfi in Las Vega, Gato in New York, and Bobby Flay Steak in Atlantic City.

We’re rooting for you, Enrika!

