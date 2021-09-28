First Alert Forecast: muggier air fuels scattered shower, storm chances mid-week

TUESDAY: Muggier air now in place will be more akin to late September for central and southwest Mississippi. Keep an umbrella nearby as the muggy air leads to variably cloudy skies and a risk for scattered downpours to develop on and off through the day. Expect highs in the middle 80s, generally, with most of the storm potential fading after sunset. Lows will fall back to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Our opportunities for showers and storms remain elevated through the mid-parts of the week. Clouds will be present, but not as predominate as Tuesday with more sunny breaks to filter in. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s with scattered rounds of showers and storms to contend with. Most of the rain will fade after sunset with lows in the 70s again.

EXTENDED PERIOD: While a front to the west will approach the region, it’ll actually be a ‘backdoor front’ sliding in from the northeast to help scour out some of the moisture that will in place over central and southwest Mississippi through the latter part of the week. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s to head into the start of October. A few showers could still be part of the mix this weekend – better chances emerge next week as the front poised to the west finally moves through to bring more of a fall feel back to the region.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Formidable, yet small, Hurricane Sam continue to churn through the Atlantic this morning – outside of churning the surf, it will likely remain away from any land areas through this week, but Bermuda may be something watch for through the weekend into next week. Elsewhere, three other disturbances are vying for attention and potential organization. One – east of Bermuda are the remnants of Peter and could briefly become a depression again this week. A tropical wave rolled off western Africa this weekend – and has a ‘HIGH’ chance of development along with another wave that will emerge into the Atlantic and has a ‘HIGH’ chance for development in the next few days.

