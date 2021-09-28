The City of Ridgeland is experiencing a business boom

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Ridgeland’s business footprint is expanding at a fast pace. And guess what? It’s all happening during the pandemic.

Monday, Walk-On’s Bar and Bistro kicked off its grand opening celebration. The new business is located on Highland Colony Parkway near Costco.

The Louisiana-based restaurant is co-owned by former New Orleans Saints Drew’s Brees. It has now made its way to Ridgeland.

This is one of many businesses moving to the area to setup shop.

“We call it the game day with the taste of Louisiana. We’re not your typical sports bar,” said CEO Brandon Landry. This is the second location to open in Mississippi.

Landry says after researching the area, he knew Ridgeland would be a prime spot for his business.

“They welcomed us with open arms when we started looking around this area. When you look at the community and the growth you guys had here over the past decade, it just fit all the demos when you look at the traffic count in this area, everything just really worked as for our concept,” he said.

A concept Mayor Gene McGee and city leaders say is critical to the successful economic development of any city.

“Just like Highland Colony Parkway that we built several years ago, you have to put in water and sewer and all those things that are important to grow your city and we have done it,” said McGee.

So far this year, at least 140 businesses have opened in Ridgeland and several are also taking shape around town.

Less than a block away from Walk On’s, Chick-fil-A is moving dirt. It will go up next to Wendy’s.

A few miles away, UPS and Southern Beverage are also building multi-million-dollar hubs along Highland Colony Parkway. Both businesses are expected to bring in hundreds of jobs to the area.

On County Line Road, Starbucks is also moving in.

“We have a strong economic development department that goes out and tries to encourage businesses to be here,” said McGee. “We try to be business friendly and want to have the best businesses possible. We have a good fire and police department, so we have a low crime rate because people want to be safe. We have some of the lowest taxes in the state of Mississippi, which is important. People want to be able to come to a place that they know is business friendly, which we are.”

City officials say another 15 to 20 businesses are expected to open by the end of the year in Ridgeland.

