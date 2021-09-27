Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Youth vaccination day in Warren Co. a success

By Carmen Poe
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly 600 COVID-19 vaccines were available to teenagers and their families Saturday in Warren County.

The Vicksburg Outlet Mall played host to the event.

City leaders and school officials were on hand to encourage our students to become ambassadors for the vaccination and protect themselves against the virus.

Warren County Emergency Management, Vicksburg Warren School District, Warren County Board of Supervisors, and the NAACP Vicksburg Branch hosted the event.

3 On Your Side’s Carmen Poe explains the push to get more students vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mill Street in Jackson
Manhunt underway after suspects shoot 5 rounds at officer in Jackson
Keath Cole
Tate County deputy fatally shoots domestic violence suspect; man’s girlfriend found dead days later
(L-R) Jordan Thomsen, Joshua Hankins and Kelly King
Police: Men lied about ‘free car’ sign to avoid being arrested for auto theft
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
‘I know this is illegal’ | Council and mayor bicker over who will pick up your trash

Latest News

Former Mississippi governor’s wife dies at age 61
‘I know this is illegal’ | Council and mayor bicker over who will pick up your trash
‘I know this is illegal’ | Council and mayor bicker over who will pick up your trash
WLBT at 4p
Jacob Hyde, 16, is a suspect in a fatal shooting Monday in Lauderdale County.
16-year-old wanted in Lauderdale County murder investigation
Miss. homecoming queen gives crown to friend who lost mother to cancer
Miss. homecoming queen gives crown to friend who lost mother to cancer