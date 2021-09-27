Youth vaccination day in Warren Co. a success

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly 600 COVID-19 vaccines were available to teenagers and their families Saturday in Warren County.

The Vicksburg Outlet Mall played host to the event.

City leaders and school officials were on hand to encourage our students to become ambassadors for the vaccination and protect themselves against the virus.

Warren County Emergency Management, Vicksburg Warren School District, Warren County Board of Supervisors, and the NAACP Vicksburg Branch hosted the event.

3 On Your Side’s Carmen Poe explains the push to get more students vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.