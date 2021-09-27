Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

WLBT’s things to know 9/24/21: Jackson manhunt, JPD recruitment, and town hall meeting

If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Jackson manhunt

A manhunt is underway after suspects shot five rounds at an officer in Jackson.
A manhunt is underway after suspects shot five rounds at an officer in Jackson.(WLBT)

A manhunt is underway after suspects shot five rounds at an officer in Jackson. Pearl Chief of Police Dean Scott says a vehicle was driving erratically in Pearl when an officer attempted to pull the vehicle over. However, the driver continued to drive into Jackson. Once the officer attempted to arrest the people in the vehicle, Chief Scott says individuals in the vicinity of the arrest — whom he believes knows the people in the vehicle — began to shoot at the officer.

2. JPD recruitment

A fresh group of recruits started training on Sunday with the Jackson Police Department . This is the beginning of a two-month program to help put more police on the streets to combat Jackson’s crime problems. It’s JPD’s fifth recruitment class this year. With JPD 68 officers short and the homicide number at 109 so far this year, the department is actively working to hire more officers to help curb crime. Chief Davis said JPD is screening applicants to start another class in December — almost immediately after the current one graduates.

3. Town hall meeting

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said a minority-owned business will be hired to pick up...
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said a minority-owned business will be hired to pick up trash on a temporary basis after Waste Management’s contract expires on Sept. 30.(WLBT)

The Mayor Lumumba is inviting public input on Monday on the city’s garbage-collection contract -- which is set to expire on Thursday. Lumumba will host a town-hall meeting at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church on Florence Avenue Monday night at 6. He has been at odds with the city council and the current provider over who should get the next contract for trash collection in the city. He declared a local emergency over the issue.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mill Street in Jackson
Manhunt underway after suspects shoot 5 rounds at officer in Jackson
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
(L-R) Jordan Thomsen, Joshua Hankins and Kelly King
Police: Men lied about ‘free car’ sign to avoid being arrested for auto theft
Jackson State improves to 3-1 after defeating Delta State 24-17
This photo shows 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
Missing La. toddler’s body found; stepfather arrested in disappearance

Latest News

Warmer, Muggier Air Filters Back In Yielding Better Chances For Rain, Storms Through Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: muggier, wetter days through mid-week
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said a minority-owned business will be hired to pick up...
Mayor Lumumba urges public input on city’s garbage collection at town hall meeting
First Alert Forecast: warmer, muggier days ahead post-fall preview
SOURCE: WLBT
M-Braves win Double-A South championship