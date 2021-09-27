WLBT’s things to know 9/24/21: Jackson manhunt, JPD recruitment, and town hall meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Jackson manhunt

A manhunt is underway after suspects shot five rounds at an officer in Jackson. (WLBT)

A manhunt is underway after suspects shot five rounds at an officer in Jackson. Pearl Chief of Police Dean Scott says a vehicle was driving erratically in Pearl when an officer attempted to pull the vehicle over. However, the driver continued to drive into Jackson. Once the officer attempted to arrest the people in the vehicle, Chief Scott says individuals in the vicinity of the arrest — whom he believes knows the people in the vehicle — began to shoot at the officer.

2. JPD recruitment

A fresh group of recruits started training on Sunday with the Jackson Police Department . This is the beginning of a two-month program to help put more police on the streets to combat Jackson’s crime problems. It’s JPD’s fifth recruitment class this year. With JPD 68 officers short and the homicide number at 109 so far this year, the department is actively working to hire more officers to help curb crime. Chief Davis said JPD is screening applicants to start another class in December — almost immediately after the current one graduates.

3. Town hall meeting

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said a minority-owned business will be hired to pick up trash on a temporary basis after Waste Management’s contract expires on Sept. 30. (WLBT)

The Mayor Lumumba is inviting public input on Monday on the city’s garbage-collection contract -- which is set to expire on Thursday. Lumumba will host a town-hall meeting at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church on Florence Avenue Monday night at 6. He has been at odds with the city council and the current provider over who should get the next contract for trash collection in the city. He declared a local emergency over the issue.

