Tate County deputy fatally shoots domestic violence suspect

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Tate County sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave as investigators look into a fatal shooting that left a domestic violence suspect dead Thursday afternoon.

Tate County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was driving near a Highway 4 intersection when he saw the suspect, identified as Keith Cole, and turned around to follow him.

Investigators say a warrant for Cole’s arrest was issued the week before he was spotted.

When the deputy tried to pull him over, Cole allegedly drove to the side of the road and ran into the woods.

TCSO says the deputy attempted to approach Cole as he hid behind a tree but Cole jumped with one of his hands on his waistband. The deputy then fired his weapon twice, striking Cole both times. He died on the scene.

Right now, investigators report they have not recovered a weapon from the scene at this time.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into this case. TCSO says all evidence and body cam footage has been turned in to MBI.

