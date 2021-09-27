Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 63-year-old Jackson man.

James Ralph Thompson is described as a Black male around six feet, one inch tall, with no hair and brown eyes.

On Wednesday, September 22, Thompson was last seen in the 700 block of Glencross Drive in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

Thompson’s family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

