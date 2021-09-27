Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old Jackson man

James Ralph Thompson
James Ralph Thompson(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 63-year-old Jackson man.

James Ralph Thompson is described as a Black male around six feet, one inch tall, with no hair and brown eyes.

On Wednesday, September 22, Thompson was last seen in the 700 block of Glencross Drive in Hinds County, walking in an unknown direction.

Thompson’s family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mill Street in Jackson
Manhunt underway after suspects shoot 5 rounds at officer in Jackson
Keath Cole
Tate County deputy fatally shoots domestic violence suspect; man’s girlfriend found dead days later
(L-R) Jordan Thomsen, Joshua Hankins and Kelly King
Police: Men lied about ‘free car’ sign to avoid being arrested for auto theft
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide
‘I know this is illegal’ | Council and mayor bicker over who will pick up your trash

Latest News

Former Mississippi governor’s wife dies at age 61
‘I know this is illegal’ | Council and mayor bicker over who will pick up your trash
‘I know this is illegal’ | Council and mayor bicker over who will pick up your trash
WLBT at 4p
Jacob Hyde, 16, is a suspect in a fatal shooting Monday in Lauderdale County.
16-year-old wanted in Lauderdale County murder investigation