Sanderson Farms PGA Tour event kicks off Monday

By Ashley Garner
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -In what has become another fall tradition, Mississippi’s PGA Tour event begins Monday at the Country Club of Jackson.

Each year this PGA tour rakes in millions of dollars for the local economy!

The Sanderson Farms Championship is in person this year, and several events are planned throughout the week.

Private events and practices are taking place, including the Pro-Am that begins Monday.

Also, the All-Star Kids’ Clinic is a popular event that gives special needs students a chance to get on the green and learn about golf.

The first round of tournament play will tee off on Thursday.

Defending champion Sergio Garcia will be back on the playing field again this year.

The tournament also raises thousands of dollars for Batson Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

