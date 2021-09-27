Baby Faces
Police: Man set up livestream before attacking Fla. officers

By WESH staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Authorities said a man livestreamed his attack on two Orlando police officers over the weekend.

Police said 27-year-old William McClish streamed video over Facebook showing him walk behind a police cruiser, pick up a brick and attack two officers.

The ambush happened in downtown Orlando just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the officers were monitoring the downtown crowd when McClish attacked them.

One officer sustained significant injuries to the face, and the other officer nearly had his eye gouged out, police said.

The attack came just days after two other officers were attacked by a group of teenagers near Camping World Stadium.

While the two incidents are not related, police said the community should be worried about the unprovoked attacks against police.

In a statement, Police Chief Orlando Rolón said in part: “Individuals like this do not belong in our society. Prosecutors and our judicial system must hold them accountable to protect our society and the men and women protecting our communities.”

Rolón said both officers are expected to recover from their injuries.

Police said it took four officers to subdue and arrest McClish.

He faces several charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

