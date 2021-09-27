Baby Faces
Monday Night Weather Forecast

By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a beautiful streak of nice weather, wetter days are ahead.  A disturbance in the northern Gulf, coupled with a warm front, will lift northward across our area over the next few days.  Clouds will increase tonight, and we’ll be in and out of the clouds Tuesday through Thursday with a chance for showers each day.  The severe threat looks slim, but there is a chance for heavy downpours at times.  It’s been dry enough lately, that any heavy rainfall is not expected to cause widespread flooding issues.  Highs this week will be in the middle 80s and morning lows will be in the upper 60s.  Friday through Monday will be slightly drier, with still a lower chance for daily rain showers.  Highs in the lower and middle 80s and overnight lows in the lower and middle 60s.  South wind tonight and Tuesday at 5mph.  Average high this time of year is 85 and the average low is 62.  Sunset is 6:50pm and the sunrise is 6:53am.  Severe weather is unlikely this week and weekend.  The tropics are very active in the Atlantic, but none of that weather poses any threat to our region.  The Gulf and Caribbean currently do not have any tropical disturbances that are of concern right now.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

First Alert Forecast: turning muggier this week with chance for showers to return