Mayor Lumumba urges public input on city’s garbage collection at town hall meeting

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said a minority-owned business will be hired to pick up...
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said a minority-owned business will be hired to pick up trash on a temporary basis after Waste Management’s contract expires on Sept. 30.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mayor Lumumba is inviting public input on Monday on the city’s garbage-collection contract -- which is set to expire on Thursday.

Lumumba will host a town-hall meeting at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church on Florence Avenue Monday night at 6.

He has been at odds with the city council and the current provider over who should get the next contract for trash collection in the city.

He declared a local emergency over the issue.

He plans to offer a timeline of events that led to where we are now, and how he believes the city should proceed.

COVID-19 precautions will be enforced at the town-hall meeting.

