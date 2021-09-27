Baby Faces
Manhunt underway after suspects shoot 5 rounds at officer in Jackson

Mill Street in Jackson
Mill Street in Jackson(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt is underway after suspects shot five rounds at an officer in Jackson.

Pearl Chief of Police Dean Scott says a vehicle was driving erratically in Pearl when an officer attempted to pull the vehicle over. However, the driver continued to drive into Jackson.

The vehicle then crashed into a pole on Bailey Avenue. The four people in the vehicle were not injured.

Once the officer attempted to arrest the people in the vehicle, Chief Scott says individuals in the vicinity of the arrest — whom he believes knows the people in the vehicle — began to shoot at the officer.

Luckily, the officer was not harmed and called for backup. The four people in the vehicle have been arrested.

According to Chief Scott, officers are searching between Bailey Avenue and Mill Street for the suspects.

