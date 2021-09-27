Jackson Police Department starts fifth recruitment class this year but continues to struggle with staffing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fresh group of recruits started training today with the Jackson Police Department.

This is the beginning of a two-month program to help put more police on the streets to combat Jackson’s crime problems.

It’s JPD’s fifth recruitment class this year. With JPD 68 officers short and the homicide number at 109 so far this year, the department is actively working to hire more officers to help curb crime.

This current class has eleven recruits that could help do just that.

JPD Chief James Davis said the next eight weeks will test their mental and physical limits.

Davis said this class is critical as JPD works to control increasing gun violence in the Capital City. So far this year, there have been nearly 110 homicides, which is 16 more than this time last year.

“I’m committed to giving the public what they want,” Davis said. “They want police officers, and I want to fill every vacancy.”

Davis believes the pandemic and stress of the job has contributed to the shortage.

“You have a lot of people shying away from this profession,” he said. “But still in all, we have people committed to want to sign up and serve.”

Parents like Bo Green were flooded with mixed emotions as they watched their kids start the journey of earning a JPD badge.

“Watching him get drilled like this, [it’s] pretty hard,” Green said. “But knowing when he gets out in the real world, he’s got to have it.”

Green said his son grew up with two grandparents in the law enforcement community, and he’s dreamed of following in their footsteps since he was eight.

“He always wanted to wear his papa’s badge,” Green said.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said he has three recruits in the current class. He knows the level of training JPD’s academy provides after going through it himself twenty years ago.

“They don’t understand it now,” Daughtry said. “But when they get closer to graduation, they’ll understand why they have to get up and get down. They understand why they got to roll and why they got to duck and get up and get down fast. Because if someone starts shooting at you, you’ve got to be able to get down and take cover.”

Chief Davis said JPD is screening applicants to start another class in December — almost immediately after the current one graduates.

