Jackson firefighter behind bars after being charged with sex crime

Townsend, a Jackson firefighter, has been charged with sexual assault.(Hinds Co. Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A Jackson firefighter is behind bars Monday after being accused of a sex crime.

Chauncey Desmon Townsend was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual battery.

He is currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

Jackson Fire Department officials say they’ve launched an internal affairs investigation into the allegations.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you new developments as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

