Jackson City Council narrowly confirms reappointment of police chief

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - James Davis will serve another four years as police chief, following a narrow vote from the Jackson City Council.

Monday, the council voted 4-3 to confirm Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s choice to his second term.

Voting in favor of the measure were councilmembers Ashby Foote, Angelique Lee, Kenneth Stokes and Brian Grizzell. Those opposed included Council President Virgi Lindsay and council members Vernon Hartley and Aaron Banks.

Lindsay said her decision was not personal, and that she agreed with the mayor that Davis was a “very good and kind man.”

“But we have had so much crime in my ward. We had another carjacking Saturday night, two of them. Young people getting in their cars held up at gunpoint,” she said. “Many of the people in my ward are asking for a leadership change.”

She then addressed the mayor. “Mr. Mayor, I do think a change in leadership is what I must vote for. And I’m really sad about that.”

Foote asked Davis if he would make a commitment to seek help from other agencies to make up for staffing shortages and to “get this crime under control.”

“We had a bad incident in Northeast Jackson on the 15th of September... a carjacking in a residential neighborhood. People showed up, held a gun to the head of the lady driving the car. Fifteen to 20 rounds were fired, rounds in the car, rounds into the door of a residence,” he said. “Fortunately, the victims weren’t hit by any of the rounds.”

He said the victims were told that they would be contacted by the department’s Mobile Crime Lab. However, no one with the lab showed up.

“I talked to them last night and they said they had still not been contacted by JPD since the initial conversation,” Foote said. “What really worries me is we’re understaffed in personnel and sworn officers and also in detectives. We don’t have enough detectives to cover the crime epidemic.”

WLBT figures show Jackson is on track to have its deadliest year on record in terms of homicides.

Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes asked Davis what he was going to do to stop police chases into the capital city.

“A blind man called me last night, hungry... I was trying to take some chicken to him when I come upon Gallatin (Street) and cars were everywhere. I thought it was a roadblock, then I saw Pearl Police doing all of this,” he said. “Somebody’s going to get killed.”

Lumumba highlighted a number of the chief’s accomplishments, including his work to help set up the Real-Time Command Center and his efforts to recruit new officers.

Davis, for his part, thanked the council for approving raises for officers, saying that the decision already is paying off.

He said he will continue to rely on faith to do the best job he can do. “I give glory and honor to God for giving me a heart for service... for the stamina to be the chief,” he said. “We deal with the good and the bad and the ugly of life, from all walks of life.”

Other appointments approved at the meeting include:

Rickey Jones - Jackson Municipal Airport Authority commissioner

Onetta S. Whitley - Jackson Civil Service Commission

Toya Martin - director of the Department of Human Resources

Adriane Dorsey-Kidd - director of Human and Cultural Services

Ison Harris - Director of Parks and Recreation

Angela Harris - Municipal Clerk

