‘I know this is illegal’ | Council and mayor bicker over who will pick up your trash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after the mayor released a statement saying garbage pickup was now in the city council’s hands, the council has approved its own state of emergency and is looking to bring on a contractor to pick it up.

At a special called meeting Monday, the council declared a state of emergency over the city’s garbage collections, only days after it rescinded a previous order issued by the mayor.

The measure was approved on a 4-2 vote, with Councilmembers Brian Grizzell and Angelique Lee voting against it.

Meanwhile, the council postponed votes until early Monday afternoon on two emergency contracts to continue collections during that emergency.

Votes on those contracts are slated for 1:30 Monday afternoon. WLBT will stream the vote via our Facebook page.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba asked why the city all of a sudden needed a state of emergency when just a few days ago, it did not.

“It wasn’t established three days ago that (there) was a legitimate reason to declare an emergency, but we’re establishing at this moment, now that Waste Management has offered an alternative, that there is an emergency? Is that what we’re establishing?” he asked. “I know this is illegal.”

The council made the decision partly because they say the mayor has abdicated his duties.

In a statement last week, Lumumba outlined his efforts to bring on a collections contract and ended it by saying, “the ball is now in their hands.”

Banks attempted to clarify whether the council could declare the state of emergency and hire a firm, based on the council’s independent legal team.

“Now, because there has been no action on behalf of the administration, that in order to make sure there is pick up and there is service... the council has to choose one of the (contractors) that want to take a stab at this?” he asked.

Roy Campbell, an attorney with Bradley Arant, said that was “absolutely right,” and that the council did have the authority to hire a firm to ensure that a “finger is in the dike.”

“The RFP process is the legally proscribed process for, among other things, selecting garbage services. What has happened now is that the city of Jackson is now under a local emergency. This is not the normal course of events... so the normal requirements that would adhere, including the requirements of publishing an RFP, are not required,” Campbell said. “That’s why the council has the authority to consider... the proposal from Waste Management or the proposal from National Waste.”

“Are we 100 percent sure we’re right? If we were 100 percent sure, we wouldn’t be asking for a declaratory judgment.”

The council is planning to seek a judgment from the court regarding whether it can issue a state of emergency and whether it can bring on a firm without the mayor bringing it forward.

It was unclear in which court the city council would file for the judgment. Campbell said he hopes to get a ruling this week before the garbage contract runs out Friday.

The mayor, meanwhile, said he has never given up the duties he was elected to carry out. “The residents voted me in to have those executive powers,” he said. “And I wouldn’t transfer them to anyone to have them in that way.”

Lumumba said he, too, was bringing on independent counsel to represent him in this matter.

Others also questioned whether the council’s declaration was legal. “The fact that you have to go to court to get the legal authority to do what you’re trying to do states on the fact that what you are doing is illegal as a city council,” Chief of Staff Safiya Omari said.

“I stated last week this is a complete overreach,” said Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell. “We can do better as a council. Our constituents deserve better from us and this is absolutely ridiculous.”

The mayor, along with Omari, believes the council is attempting to push through the emergency to steer the pickup contract to the city’s current contractor, Waste Management.

Last week, the council voted to rescind the mayor’s state of emergency, saying that Waste Management had offered to continue collections through at least the month of October.

The firm’s current contract with the city expires on September 30. However, company officials offered to extend the service at the current rate for around $10.56 per home for at least one month.

The mayor said he never saw the proposal and learned about it from the media.

Lumumba was hoping to bring on National Waste United to provide waste pickup for a period of six months.

National Waste is a consortium of firms that include Socrates Garrett Enterprises, SRS Inc., Kingdom Transportation & Trucking LLC, Cooper & Associates LLC, and Enviromax Recycling.

The administration signed off on a contract with the firm on September 17, the same day Lumumba issued his state of emergency. Filings in the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office show the firm was not formed until September 20.

Under the terms of that agreement, the city would be charged $15 per home and would have to pay a $750,000 mobilization fee within the first 30 days the contract was executed.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote asked where that $750,000 would come from and was not given an answer.

Other council members also asked for details about the National Waste agreement, which the mayor refused to provide.

He said items about solid waste were added to the agenda Sunday and that he had not prepared to address them.

The special meeting was initially called to confirm the mayor’s choices for various department heads. Items regarding the state of emergency and trash pickup services were added Sunday morning.

“This is your show,” Lumumba said. “I’m going to let you have it.”

