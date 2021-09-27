Baby Faces
Full Moon Bar-B-Que opens its doors in Madison

Full Moon opened its doors Monday.
Full Moon opened its doors Monday.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Full Moon Bar-B-Que is now open for business in Central Mississippi.

Monday, they opened their first shop outside of Alabama, with a grand opening at their new shop in Madison.

The BBQ spot is open at 1935 Main Street, between Chicken Salad Chick and Academy Sports.

The restaurant serves up their ribs, pork, brisket and turkey at 17 locations across Alabama.

“Although we are new to Mississippi, it already feels like home,” co-owner David Maluff said. “We want to know our community, serve our community and be a place where people come to eat a great meal with great people.”

Full Moon opened its doors Monday.
Full Moon opened its doors Monday.(Full Moon BBQ)

