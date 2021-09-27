First Alert Forecast: muggier, wetter days through mid-week

MONDAY: After a cool start to Monday – expect temperatures to quickly climb through the afternoon amid a mostly to partly sunny sky. From the morning 60s to the afternoon 80s, we’ll top out in the 80s to near 90. Gradually through the day, you may notice humidity levels creeping upward again as the shades of mid-October continue to fade. We’ll drop back into the 60s to near 70 overnight with a partly clear sky and a few showers developing late moving from southwest to northeast.

For your Monday - while it starts off cool, expect a quite warm finish with highs in the 80s to near 90° amid mostly to partly sunny skies. A few showers may sneak into SW Mississippi this evening as moisture flows in. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/0ZiPyYiYcd — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) September 27, 2021

TUESDAY: The pattern will continue to filter in muggier air that will be more akin to late September for central and southwest Mississippi - leading up to a mix of clouds and sun and a risk for scattered downpours to develop through the latter parts of the day. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s, generally, with most of the storm potential fading after sunset. Lows will fall back to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: After several days of high pressure holding on over the region – the pattern switch comes with the ridge pulling farther east and an upper low swirling to our west with the Gulf States being stuck in the middle. This will bring more clouds, opportunities for showers and storms through mid-late parts of the week. Highs will be in the middle 80s, still standard for late September and early October. The pattern looks break a bit by the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun, lower rain chances and highs in the in the lower to middle 80s.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Formidable, yet small, Hurricane Sam continue to churn through the Atlantic this morning – outside of churning the surf, it will likely remain away from any land areas through this week but Bermuda may be something watch for through the weekend into next next week. Elsewhere, three other disturbances are vying for attention and potential organization. One – east of Bermuda are the remnants of Peter and could briefly become a depression again this week. A tropical wave rolled off western Africa this weekend – and has a ‘HIGH’ chance of development along with another wave that will emerge into the Atlantic and has a ‘HIGH’ chance for development in the next few days.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.