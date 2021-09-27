Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Dog picks up scent of Mississippi woman missing since September 2nd

(WTOK)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department has new information on the search for 79-year-old Molly Ruth Netherland.

A search and rescue K-9 has captured the scent of Netherland going down Highway 495 south.

Since the scent was picked up, officials have had to stop the search but are continuing the morning of Monday the 27.

Netherland has been missing from her home on Old Jackson Road since September 2.

Netherland suffers from dementia. Right before she went missing, she was talking about going to Pascagoula to get some papers.

Netherland used to live in Pascagoula, but that was more than 15 years ago.

Drones with thermal cameras, a helicopter, sonar and search and rescue teams have all taken part in the effort to find Netherland.

If you have any information about Netherland, you are asked to call the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office at 601-743-2255 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mill Street in Jackson
Manhunt underway after suspects shoot 5 rounds at officer in Jackson
(L-R) Jordan Thomsen, Joshua Hankins and Kelly King
Police: Men lied about ‘free car’ sign to avoid being arrested for auto theft
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
Jackson State improves to 3-1 after defeating Delta State 24-17
This photo shows 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
Missing La. toddler’s body found; stepfather arrested in disappearance

Latest News

‘I know this is illegal’ | Council and mayor bicker over who will pick up your trash
‘I know this is illegal’ | Council and mayor bicker over who will pick up your trash
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
The Jackson City Council has issued a state of emergency over its garbage collections.
Jackson City Council declares state of emergency
Jackson Emergency Declaration
Jackson City Council declares state of emergency