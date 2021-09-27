Dog picks up scent of Mississippi woman missing since September 2nd

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department has new information on the search for 79-year-old Molly Ruth Netherland.

A search and rescue K-9 has captured the scent of Netherland going down Highway 495 south.

Since the scent was picked up, officials have had to stop the search but are continuing the morning of Monday the 27.

Netherland has been missing from her home on Old Jackson Road since September 2.

Netherland suffers from dementia. Right before she went missing, she was talking about going to Pascagoula to get some papers.

Netherland used to live in Pascagoula, but that was more than 15 years ago.

Drones with thermal cameras, a helicopter, sonar and search and rescue teams have all taken part in the effort to find Netherland.

If you have any information about Netherland, you are asked to call the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office at 601-743-2255 or 911.

