Council approves one-month emergency contract with Waste Management

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council has approved a one-month garbage collection contract with Waste Management.

However, the future of garbage service in the capital city remains in limbo with only three days remaining on Waste Management’s current agreement.

Monday, the council approved an emergency contract with the firm to pick up trash through the month of October.

The decision came on a 4-2 vote, with Councilmembers Angelique Lee and Brian Grizzell voting in opposition.

“The entire process, especially since the hiring of (Roy) Campbell and his firm, has been a very disingenuous process,” Grizzell said. “I believe we are making a grave mistake.”

Campbell is an attorney with the Bradley Arant law firm. The firm was brought on by the council to advise it during the garbage emergency.

It was unclear what the city’s next step would be. We reached out to Jackson Director of Communications Michelle Atoa to see if the mayor would veto the measure and are awaiting a response.

It was not known if the council had a veto-proof majority. Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes was not present for the vote, and hours prior to the vote said that more time was needed to look into both contracts. It takes five votes to override a veto.

National Waste United was offering a six-month residential garbage collections contract for $15 per home.

Campbell said the city needed to seek a court order okaying the decision before the new contract is enacted.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, meanwhile, said the council, as a legislative body, could not bring the contract forward.

He said the council’s decision to rescind his state of emergency and declare a new one was an attempt to steer a contract to Waste Management.

The mayor cut off negotiations with the firm on August 30, after the company refused to offer the city terms of a one-year trash deal.

According to an August 30 letter, an attorney for Waste Management said it did not have to because the city had advertised for a six-year contract as part of its request for proposals.

Following the vote, the council went into executive session without the mayor and without city attorneys.

Lumumba is hosting a town hall Monday night at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

