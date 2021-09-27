Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Council approves one-month emergency contract with Waste Management

Jackson City Council
Jackson City Council(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council has approved a one-month garbage collection contract with Waste Management.

However, the future of garbage service in the capital city remains in limbo with only three days remaining on Waste Management’s current agreement.

Monday, the council approved an emergency contract with the firm to pick up trash through the month of October.

The decision came on a 4-2 vote, with Councilmembers Angelique Lee and Brian Grizzell voting in opposition.

“The entire process, especially since the hiring of (Roy) Campbell and his firm, has been a very disingenuous process,” Grizzell said. “I believe we are making a grave mistake.”

Campbell is an attorney with the Bradley Arant law firm. The firm was brought on by the council to advise it during the garbage emergency.

It was unclear what the city’s next step would be. We reached out to Jackson Director of Communications Michelle Atoa to see if the mayor would veto the measure and are awaiting a response.

It was not known if the council had a veto-proof majority. Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes was not present for the vote, and hours prior to the vote said that more time was needed to look into both contracts. It takes five votes to override a veto.

National Waste United was offering a six-month residential garbage collections contract for $15 per home.

Campbell said the city needed to seek a court order okaying the decision before the new contract is enacted.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, meanwhile, said the council, as a legislative body, could not bring the contract forward.

He said the council’s decision to rescind his state of emergency and declare a new one was an attempt to steer a contract to Waste Management.

The mayor cut off negotiations with the firm on August 30, after the company refused to offer the city terms of a one-year trash deal.

According to an August 30 letter, an attorney for Waste Management said it did not have to because the city had advertised for a six-year contract as part of its request for proposals.

Following the vote, the council went into executive session without the mayor and without city attorneys.

Lumumba is hosting a town hall Monday night at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mill Street in Jackson
Manhunt underway after suspects shoot 5 rounds at officer in Jackson
(L-R) Jordan Thomsen, Joshua Hankins and Kelly King
Police: Men lied about ‘free car’ sign to avoid being arrested for auto theft
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
Jackson State improves to 3-1 after defeating Delta State 24-17
This photo shows 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
Missing La. toddler’s body found; stepfather arrested in disappearance

Latest News

‘I know this is illegal’ | Council and mayor bicker over who will pick up your trash
‘I know this is illegal’ | Council and mayor bicker over who will pick up your trash
Warmer, Muggier Air Filters Back In Yielding Better Chances For Rain, Storms Through Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: muggier, wetter days through mid-week
Chief James Davis
Jackson City Council narrowly confirms reappointment of police chief
‘I know this is illegal’ | Council and mayor bicker over who will pick up your trash