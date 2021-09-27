Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

#ColliervilleStrong fundraiser created to help victims of grocery store shooting

Supporting Collierville mass shooting victims
Supporting Collierville mass shooting victims(colliervillestrong.com)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Citizens of Collierville joined together over the weekend to create another avenue to support the victims of the mass shooting at a Kroger grocery store.

#ColliervilleStrong was created after a shooter, now identified as 29-year-old Uk Thang, opened fire inside the store shooting 15 people, including Olivia King who later died in the hospital.

Collierville Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King
Collierville Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King(Facebook)

Those who wish to support the victims and their families can purchase a #ColliervilleStrong car decal or yard sign and the proceeds will go directly to those impacted by this incident.

If you are interested in helping, visit colliervilletnstrong.com for more information.

A GoFundMe with a goal of $20,000 and a relief fund created by Patriot Bank are up and running to offer additional help to victims and their families.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Mill Street in Jackson
Manhunt underway after suspects shoot 5 rounds at officer in Jackson
(L-R) Jordan Thomsen, Joshua Hankins and Kelly King
Police: Men lied about ‘free car’ sign to avoid being arrested for auto theft
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
Jackson State improves to 3-1 after defeating Delta State 24-17
This photo shows 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
Missing La. toddler’s body found; stepfather arrested in disappearance

Latest News

Mississippi is getting its first food prescription program to help kids eat healthy
Mississippi is getting its first food prescription program to help kids eat healthy
Mississippi Food Network gifted 26 ft truck, $26K from Darden Restaurants
Mississippi Food Network gifted 26 ft truck, $26K from Darden Restaurants
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
Vicksburg police launch community policing plan to curb crime
JSU offers Pfizer, Moderna vaccines Tues.
JSU offers Pfizer, Moderna vaccines Tues.
The PTO day can be used for any reason according to the City
JSU offers Pfizer, Moderna vaccines Tues.