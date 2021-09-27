Baby Faces
16-year-old wanted in Lauderdale County murder investigation

Jacob Hyde, 16, is a suspect in a fatal shooting Monday in Lauderdale County.
Jacob Hyde, 16, is a suspect in a fatal shooting Monday in Lauderdale County.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff’s deputies are looking for Jacob Hyde, 16, who is wanted in an early morning murder that happened at 10856 Gilbert Joyner Road.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hyde on Monday morning. Hyde will be held on $1 million bond when he’s captured.

The teen is believed to be in the area of Gilbert Joyner Road and Baylor Road. Deputies say he left the scene on foot.

Hyde is believed to be armed with a handgun. If seen, do not approach the suspect but instead call 911.

This is a developing story.

