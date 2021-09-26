Baby Faces
Woman charged with murder in Saturday night Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police have charged a woman following a fatal shooting Saturday night.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman following a fatal shooting Saturday night.

Paige Towns, 22, of Montgomery, has been charged with the death of 19-year-old Carmen Booker, of Tennessee, according to police.

Around 8:50 p.m., police and fire medics responded to the 3600 block of Cloverdale Road regarding a person shot. There, they found Booker with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Booker was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

After further investigation, police took Towns into custody and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center.

No further details about the shooting were released as police continue to investigate.

JPD investigating third shooting in 24 hours

