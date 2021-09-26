Baby Faces
Meridian man gives free bicycles to kids in his community

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Acts of kindness can come in any form to help another person. One Meridian man has been doing just that by repairing old bicycles for kids in his neighborhood. Newscenter 11 found out that he is known as the “Bicycle Man”.

The bicycle man was noticed by a woman that passes by his house every day to work. She said that she has always seen bicycles in his yard. So one day she donated an old bike of hers.

She later found out that the bicycles weren’t for his collection, but to be given to a child who didn’t have one. She said that “Bicycle Man” repairs bikes and gives them away to little ones in his community.

“Don’t judge a book by its cover. Don’t judge a person by what we see because he is a very humble man. He is not fancy, but he’s a very giving and loving man. He has taken to hear that he is his brother’s keeper. He is keeping an eye out for these kids that have a lack. If you are in the vicinity, where he sees you – and God speaks to his spirit that he needs to bless you with a bicycle then he got you,” said Bettye Jones - local.

Bettye Jones said, “Bicycle Man” tries to give free bikes to deserving kids in need because every child should own a bike. Newscenter 11 tried to locate a “Bicycle Man” on 43rd avenue but he wasn’t home at the time.

