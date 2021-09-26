Baby Faces
Husband allegedly shot by wife after serving wife divorce papers

Cindy Gerke
Cindy Gerke(Brazos County Detention Center)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Sheriff deputies have arrested a woman after she allegedly shot her husband in the back after he served her divorce papers.

Authorities responded to the area of SH 21 and FM 2776 Friday evening in reference to a potential gunshot victim. At this time, a report for a major accident came in at SH21 and FM 2776. The victim was then taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where hospital staff found the gunshot wound in the victim’s back.

The hospital contacted the victim’s emergency contact, which happened to be his wife Cindy Gerke, 69. During this conversation, Gerke admitted to shooting at her husband, according to the arrest report.

Deputies went to Gerke’s home on Harris Lane and learned the husband had served Gerke divorce papers earlier that day.

Authorities say the couple got into an argument, which caused Gerke to grab her gun and tell her husband to leave the home.

According to the arrest report, the husband “wasn’t leaving fast enough,” so Gerke allegedly shot him.

Gerke is charged with aggravated assault family member with a deadly weapon. She is currently in Brazos County Jail, being held on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

