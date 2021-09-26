First Alert Forecast: warmer & muggier conditions to return this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s another cool and refreshing morning in the mid and upper 50s across the area. Temperatures this afternoon will likely be warmer than recent days and closer to where they should be for this time of year in late September. Highs are expected to top out in the mid 80s this afternoon with sunny and bright skies. It will be another great day to spend outdoors! It won’t be as cool into tonight with overnight lows near 60 degrees.

Mid and upper 80s will stick around with us pretty much each and every day through the work and school week. It will also feel noticeably muggier out during this time as moisture builds in from the south. The chance for a few showers or thunderstorms will return back to the forecast by mid-week with best chances for the downpours down in SW MS.

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like the muggy conditions will stick around through the entire 7-day forecast! Models have suggested that drier air will move back in from the NE with the humid air clearing out of the area as surface high pressure builds in. These pleasant conditions look to return by Friday and into next weekend. We will continue to watch this trend over the next few days!

Talkin’ Tropics: Hurricane Sam remains at category 4 strength this morning over the western Atlantic. There hasn’t been any major changes to the forecast track. It will likely hold its major hurricane status over the next few days as it travels northwestward through the Atlantic. Sam poses not direct threat to land between now and Friday. Peter’s remnants could redevelop and there is a low chance for this happening. There are 2 disturbances out in the eastern Atlantic. One has a medium chance for development over the next 5 days while the other has a low chance.

