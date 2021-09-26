First Alert Forecast: turning muggier this week with chance for showers to return

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been a very seasonal day here in central MS. Most of the area saw temperatures in the middle 80s, which is close to where they should be for this time of year. Calm and clear conditions will once again persist into the overnight hours. You can expect temperatures to gradually fall through the overnight hours to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Mid 80s and bright blue skies are in the forecast to start off your evening!



After sunset, calm and clear conditions will persist into the overnight hours with temperatures gradually falling to the upper 50s and lower 60s. #mswx pic.twitter.com/oYfmFLJhut — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) September 26, 2021

Monday’s forecast will feature very similar conditions to what we saw out today. Mainly sunny skies will return tomorrow to kick off the new work and school week. High temperatures are expected to climb back to the middle 80s by the afternoon hours. Humidity values look like they could also be a touch higher throughout the day on Monday. Overall, should be another pretty and bright day.

Muggier days are ahead of us this week with moisture expected to build in from the south over the coming days. As of a result, chances for showers will return back to the forecast with rain and a few thunderstorms looking possible on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It will be a good idea to keep an umbrella or rain jacket close by during this time in case you have to dodge a downpour at any time. With more moisture around, overnight lows will be warmer back in the 60s each night with highs likely in the mid to upper 80s.

Talkin’ Tropics: Hurricane Sam is still a Category 4 over the western Atlantic and is expected to hold its Major Hurricane status through the end of the work week. Sam doesn’t pose a direct threat to land between now and Friday, but could steer close to Bermuda later down the road. The NHC is giving Peter’s remnants a low chance for formation over the next few days. We are also monitoring 2 areas over the eastern Atlantic and both of these have a medium chance for development.

