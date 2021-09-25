UPDATE: Kelly Price found safe after being reported missing in Georgia after COVID battle

(WVUE) - Reported by her attorney, Kelly Price not missing and she was reportedly found safe.

Monica Ewing, Kelly’s rep., reported to TMZ that the singer is continuing to recover from COVID at an undisclosed location. County Cobb authorities had been reported to by Kelly’s team that she is accounted for, though she’s still listed missing with the National Crime Information Center.

According to Cobb County officials, Kelly had been listed as a missing person following a welfare check conducted at her home last Saturday. They reported no evidence of foul play and spoke with Kelly’s boyfriend at her residence.

Kelly Price’s last Instagram post was shared on July 29 when she announced that she was battling COVID.

“I Am COVID Positive. I’m following Dr.’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I’m not in the hospital. I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery. #GodIsAHealer”

Price was admitted to ICU according to the family. The family reported to TMZ that they were in touch with Kelly while in the hospital but were shocked to hear she was discharged three weeks later since she was not fully healthy.

The family says that Kelly’s boyfriend is allegedly keeping her family and friends from visiting her home.

