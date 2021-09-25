Lower Michigan man wanted for triple murder caught

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLUC) - A Lower Michigan murder suspect who possibly traveled to the U.P. while avoiding authorities, has been caught, according to Eaton County Sheriff’s Department.

According to police, 23-year-old Daniel James Sougstad killed three people in Windsor Township Friday night. Multiple police agencies were seen along around 11:00 p.m. on Bishop Highway between Creyts Road and S. Waverly Road.

Authorities on Friday warned that the man crossed the Mackinac Bridge into the U.P. while fleeing police. He was driving a Black Honda Accord, plate number CZM-350.

Details on how and where Sougstad was caught has not been released. TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.

