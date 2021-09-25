Baby Faces
Lower Michigan man wanted for triple murder caught

It was believed the man crossed the Mackinac Bridge into the U.P. while avoiding authorities Friday night
Daniel James Sougstad
Daniel James Sougstad(WILX 2021)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLUC) - A Lower Michigan murder suspect who possibly traveled to the U.P. while avoiding authorities, has been caught, according to Eaton County Sheriff’s Department.

According to police, 23-year-old Daniel James Sougstad killed three people in Windsor Township Friday night. Multiple police agencies were seen along around 11:00 p.m. on Bishop Highway between Creyts Road and S. Waverly Road.

Authorities on Friday warned that the man crossed the Mackinac Bridge into the U.P. while fleeing police. He was driving a Black Honda Accord, plate number CZM-350.

Details on how and where Sougstad was caught has not been released. TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.

