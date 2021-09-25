Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: more sunshine & warm conditions on the way for Sunday

Turning a bit warmer into the week ahead
(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been another beautiful day around here filled with lots of sunshine and blue skies. Temperatures we’re a bit warmer than the past few days in the lower 80s, but overall, it felt so nice and comfortable out! Calm, clear, and quiet conditions will persist into the overnight hours with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Closer to normal temperatures are in the forecast for Sunday. We will start off the day feeling cool and will turn warmer by the afternoon hours with temperatures climbing close to 86°. It will still be a nice day out with mainly sunny skies, but will just feel a tad warmer compared to the recent days.

Highs in the mid and upper 80s will stick around with us likely each and every day through the upcoming work week as moisture builds back in from the south. As of a result, it will feel muggier during over the coming days. Fortunately, humidity levels won’t be off the charts like we saw for the last several days of summer not too long ago. Chances for a few showers will be reintroduced by mid-week, especially for those in SW MS.

Talkin’ Tropics: Sam is now a Major Category 4 Hurricane over the western Atlantic this evening. It will likely hold its major hurricane status as it pushes northwestward over the next few days now posing a direct threat to land. It could steer close to the East Coast later down the road. We will continue to monitor Sam. Teresa didn’t last very long and is now a post tropical cyclone as it fizzles out. The remnants of Peter could redevelop south of Bermuda. There is a low chance of this happening. The NHC is also monitoring a disturbance coming off the west coast of Africa that has a medium chance for development over the next 5 days.

