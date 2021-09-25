First Alert Forecast: gradually turning warmer over the coming days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a cool and refreshing start this morning, temperatures will climb their way to the low and middle 80s this afternoon. It will be a gorgeous day to watch college football or to do any outdoor activities you have planned for this afternoon! There will be lots of sunshine to go around through your Saturday. It won’t be as cool overnight with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Temperatures will continue to gradually trend upwards through the weekend. By Sunday, highs will be back to near normal in the mid 80s. It will still be a pretty day out, but it will feel noticeably warmer than this past week when we we’re in the 70s.

Mid and upper 80s are expected to stick around basically each day through the week ahead. Our mugginess will also creep upwards a bit over the coming days, but humidity levels won’t be off the charts. We also don’t see much in the way of rain over the week. A few isolated showers look possible by mid-week off in SW MS, but most of that area will continue to see quiet and dry conditions through the next 7 days.

Talkin’ Tropics: Hurricane Sam is set to become a major hurricane today or tonight as it moves northwestward through the Atlantic. Sam won’t be a problem for the Gulf, but could steer close to the East Coast later down the road. Subtropical Storm Teresa formed last night near Bermuda. It will be a short-lived system and will likely fizzle out by tomorrow. The NHC is also monitoring a disturbance that will move off the west coast of Africa within the next couple of days. This area has a medium chance for development during the next 5 days.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.