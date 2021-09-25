The End Zone: Week Six

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Week six of high school football is here as teams look to emphasize their strengths and improve upon their weaknesses. Only one champion can be crowned at the end of the season! Make sure to tune in to WLBT as we provide week-to-week coverage of teams in the state. To see full scores, click here.

Wingfield vs Forest Hill

Bogue Chitto vs Puckett

Brandon vs Terry

Crystal Springs vs Port Gibson

Florence vs Laurel

Forest vs Kosciusko

Germantown vs Clinton

Holmes County Central vs Canton

Jim Hill vs Vicksburg

Lanier vs Greenwood

Madison Central vs Starkville

Magee vs Yazoo City

McLaurin vs St. Andrew’s

Mendenhall vs Collins

Morton vs Pelahatchie

Murrah vs Oxford

Neshoba Central vs Provine

North Forrest vs Raymond

Northwest Rankin vs Meridian

Oak Grove vs Warren Central

Pearl vs Petal

Richland vs Pisgah

Ridgeland vs Callaway

Scott Central vs Lake

Velma Jackson vs Leake Central

Wesson vs Mize

Yazoo County vs Newton

Brookhaven Academy vs Columbia Academy

Cathedral vs St. Aloysius

Central Hinds vs Centreville Academy

Hartfield Academy vs Lamar School

Hillcrest Christian vs Amite School

Jackson Academy vs Pillow Academy

Jackson Prep vs Copiah Academy

Manchester Academy vs Humphreys Academy

Park Place vs Leake Academy

Riverfield (La.) vs Clinton Christian

Sharkey-Issaquena vs Rebul Academy

Simpson Academy vs Madison St. Joseph

Tri-County Academy vs Canton Academy

East Rankin vs West Lincoln

MRA vs Raleigh

