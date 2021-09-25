Baby Faces
‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins the search for Brian Laundrie

Dog the Bounty Hunter attends a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at...
Dog the Bounty Hunter attends a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)(Richard Shiro | AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WVUE) - According to Newsweek, Television’s Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is joining the search for Brian Laundrie, the wanted person of interest in connection with Gabby Petito’s disappearance. Saturday afternoon, a video shows the reality star banging on the screen door of the North Port home Brian shares with his parents.

The family didn’t answer and Chapman, alongside his wife, left the home. Police had arrived at the house shortly after the couple was seen leaving.

In a statement to Newsweek, Chapman’s team said he wants to help bring justice for Gabby Petito’s death. “Dog and Francie have experienced extreme loss themselves. Their hearts go out to Gabby’s family for what they’re going through and want to help bring justice for her death.”

Chapman wants anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 833-TELLDOG. All tips will remain confidential.

