WLBT’s things to know 9/24/21: Marijuana deal reached, 100-year-old dream flight, family of man found dead inside ‘free’ vehicle speaks out

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Lawmakers reach agreement on medical marijuana bill

Committee passes bill to establish medical marijuana dispensaries in Hawaii

There is now an agreement between the House and Senate on moving forward with a medical marijuana program in Mississippi. The more than 100-page bill comes after months of negotiations. Legislative leaders will now need to send the bill to the Governor. If a special session is called and the bill passes, it would take effect immediately once the Governor signs it into law. “We’ve done all that we can do to this point and now it goes to the Governor,” explained Rep. Lee Yancey. Yancey is the lead negotiator on the medical marijuana bill in the House.

2. 100-year-old World War II veteran takes ‘dream flight’ back into the clouds

Thomas Adams Jr., a 100-year-old Air Force veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam, gives a thumbs up before being taken for a ride courtesy of Dream Flights. (wlox)

Thomas Adams Jr. knows the sound of an airplane engine all too well. As a U.S. Air Force flight engineer in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, he’s been shot at more times than he can count. But this time, the skies were full of only friendly faces instead of enemy fire. The 100-year-old took to the air once again Thursday thanks to Dream Flights, a nonprofit made up of volunteer pilots that take veteran pilots back into the clouds.

3. Man found dead inside ‘free’ vehicle was a ‘kind and gentle soul,’ family says

Man found dead inside ‘free’ vehicle was a ‘kind and gentle soul,’ family says (WLBT)

The family of a man who was found dead inside a “free” vehicle over the weekend is now speaking out about their loved one. Anthony Joel McCrillis’ body was discovered by two men Sunday who drove the vehicle, which had a “free car” sign on it and keys still inside, from Byram to Copiah County. The men would only look inside the back of the vehicle after arriving at a family member’s home. Despite reports that he was found nude, but according to his mother, Angie, McCrillis still had on a t-shirt and his cross necklace. Coroner Ellis Stuart said McCrillis appeared to have been in the vehicle for a number of days.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.