‘We have the capacity’ | Garrett digs in on trash contract, says his company’s ready to roll Oct. 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local contractor is speaking out after his group was questioned for its ability to handle Jackson’s garbage collection needs during a now-defunct state of emergency.

Socrates Garrett, a principal with National Waste United LLC, says he was ready to hit the ground running, despite claims that the consortium did not have trucks and was only formed days after the state of emergency was issued.

“If we pass the timeframe that is required for us to put everything in place properly, I will let you know,” he said Thursday. “But as of this day, right now, we feel very confident that we can mobilize and be on this job October 1.”

The city’s current contract with Waste Management runs out on September 30. As of Sept. 24, no contractor has been brought on to continue garbage collections once that contract expires.

September 17, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued an emergency declaration over its garbage collection, saying that talks with Waste Management had broken down.

The administration was in contract talks with the company to continue providing the service, but a letter from the city shows that Lumumba terminated discussions on August 30.

The mayor, meanwhile, had chosen to bring on National Waste to provide residential pickups, yard debris removal, and roll-off Dumpster services during the emergency.

The contract was for six months and would have cost the city nearly $5.6 million, based on a $15-a-month fee per each of Jackson’s 53,869 houses and a $750,000 mobilization fee.

At a special called meeting Wednesday, though, the council rescinded the mayor’s emergency order, with Council President Virgi Lindsay later telling the press that no emergency existed.

Meanwhile, some council members had questions about National Waste, including whether it had the capacity to do the work.

Lumumba himself added to those concerns, saying the company would be leasing trucks to pick up the waste.

Some also questioned why the firm was formed on September 20, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website, days after the mayor issued his state of emergency.

A second entity called National Waste Systems was formed on September 12. It includes several, but not all of the companies that are part of National Waste United, which is the name listed on the city’s emergency hauling contract.

“National Waste United has four members. Four business members. That’s critically important. It’s 120 years of combined business experience in that group,” he said. “In that group is Socrates Garrett Enterprises, SRS Inc. There’s Kingdom Trucking... and there’s an environmental services company that’s run by Jim McNaughton, who’s been in the garbage business for 50 years (and) ran the BFI landfill in 1980,” she said.

“When you refer to National Waste United, you’re referring to those four companies.”

A copy of the contract obtained by WLBT through an open record request lists five firms as members: SGI, Enviromax Recycling, SRS Inc., Kingdom Transportation & Trucking LLC, and Cooper & Associates LLC.

According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website, Crystal Springs-based Kingdom Transportation & Trucking was dissolved in June 2019. A second company called KT&T LLC, with the same registered agent and same address also has been dissolved.

No records could be found for Enviromax Recycling. However, Jim McNaughton is listed as the registered agent for the Brentwood, Tenn.-based Environmental Business Services LLC.

Garrett also discussed capacity concerns. “We get up every day and we seek opportunities. This is no different. We looked at every RFP, every bid notice. We attend all of the meetings. We follow the negotiations that are going on between contractors. If there’s a break in service or the inability for two contractors to come together, it creates an opportunity for another firm to offer services,” he said.

“I was approached by my internal team saying that there was an opportunity for Garrett Enterprises to do some work.

“We looked at the scope of the work, the requirements of the work, and determined that Socrates Garrett Enterprises did not have the capacity to respond to an emergency contract in this short period of time by itself. So we looked around for other minority firms that could put together a team, and four minority-owned firms came together, bringing 120 plus years of experience, and put on the table a $250 million line of credit.”

He said that line of credit means National Waste can purchase up to $250 million in trucks and other items it needs to pick up Jackson’s trash.

“That’s capacity... But you go right back inside all of this racism inside of our city when Virgi Lindsay she says this firm doesn’t have capacity and that she changed it slightly with a prepared statement and said this firm hasn’t been in existence very long,” he said. “Give me a break.”

In a prepared statement Wednesday, Council President Virgi Lindsay said Waste Management had offered to extend garbage pickup at least through the month of October, and that the city did not have to experience “the hiccups that come with bringing in a new company that has been in existence a very short period of time.” National Waste was never mentioned by name.

Lumumba himself added fuel to those claims, saying that National Waste would be leasing trucks and have to procure them for the work.

Meanwhile, Garrett denied the mayor’s claims that National Waste would be leasing trucks. “I don’t know where he would have gotten that from,” he said. “We have the capacity to do the job.”

He said the company would have to bring on workers, although he did not say how many. “Would you have all those people on the payroll if you were running a business and work has not started?” he asked. “Would you spend $2 million on equipment right now and the contract is in debate at the government level? We have the capacity to provide that given the opportunity, but that is going to be with a clear, signed contract and a notice to proceed.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.