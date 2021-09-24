Victims identified in deadly overnight shootings in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating two deadly overnight shootings, bringing the homicide total in 2021 to 109.
The first shooting happened Thursday night on Lynch Street near Highway 80.
Police say a man was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim in this shooting as 28-year-old Christopher Johnson.
JPD has not released any details about a possible suspect or a motive.
The second shooting happened just before midnight on McWillie Drive in North Jackson.
Detectives say a man was shot in the head and died on the scene.
That victim was identified as 39-year-old Timothy White.
JPD is searching for 29-year-old Julius Adams in this shooting.
They warn Adams is armed and dangerous. He’s wanted for murder.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.