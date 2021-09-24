Two deadly overnight shootings under JPD investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating two deadly overnight shootings, bringing the homicide total to 109.

The first shooting happened last night on Lynch Street near Highway 80.

Police say a man was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

JPD has not released his name or any details about a possible suspect or a motive.

The second shooting happened just after midnight on McWillie Drive in North Jackson.

Detectives say a 40-year-old man was shot in the head and died on the scene.

No other details have been released about this shooting either.

